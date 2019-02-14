Anna Hazare Admitted to Hospital

Social activist Anna Hazare was admitted to a private hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar after his health deteriorated on Thursday.

Anna Hazare was shifted to Ahmedabad from his hometown Ralegan Siddhi after he complained of weakness and dizziness. The 82-year-old leader was taken in a wheelchair to an ambulance and was then taken to the hospital’s ICU.

Hazare had lost over 5 kilograms and was in a critical condition when he broke his hunger strike over the appointment of Lokpal. On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, January 30, Hazare had launched his indefinite hunger strike to demand the setting up of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states saying the Narendra Modi government “had failed” to set up the anti-corruption bodies.