Congress-DMK is an alliance of corruption,says Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday termed the DMK-Congress alliance as an alliance for corruption to create wealth for their families. Addressing the party cadres here, Shah said: “The alliance between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress is an alliance of parties following dynastic politics. It is an alliance of corruption to create wealth for their families.”

Shah said only the BJP party is known by its cadres and not by its leaders. He said the BJP does not win elections by its leaders alone but by the hard work of the party cadres. The nationwide mood is to re-elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, he said.