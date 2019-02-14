Latest NewsInternational

Cuba warns of possible US military intervention

Feb 14, 2019, 09:16 pm IST
Cuba has warned of possible US military intervention in Venezuela under the humanitarian pretext and called for international efforts to avoid the scenario.

Cuba accused that the US intends to create a humanitarian pretext to initiate military aggression against Venezuela.

Cuba also accused Washington of pressuring other governments into supporting a new presidential election in Venezuela and recognizing self- proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, who is the leader of National
Assembly of Venezuela.

