Dam Disaster: Death toll climbs to 166

Feb 14, 2019, 07:22 pm IST
The death toll from Brazil’s tragic dam disaster in southeast Minas Gerais state has climbed to 166.

The state civil defence agency said, 155 people are still missing since the tailings dam collapsed on January 25, burying parts of the town of Brumadinho under mountains of mud.

The agency official said that efforts to locate the bodies of the missing continue though rescuers are finding increasingly fewer bodies as the remaining victims lie buried under as much as 15 meters of mud.

