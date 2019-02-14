KeralaLatest News

Financial fraud case against P.V.Anvar MLA: ADGP Crime-branch will monitor investigation

Feb 14, 2019, 10:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

DGP Loknath Behera has ordered Crime Branch ADGP to investigate the financial fraud case against Nilambur MLA P.V.Anvar. The high court had ordered the crime branch to probe the case registered against him for allegedly cheating an NRI businessman of Rs 50 lakh by promising a share in the crusher business.

The investigation will be conducted by the Malappuram economic offences division Crime branch ADGP will monitor the probe. A report will be then submitted at the HC after the investigation.

Tags

Related Articles

Suicide bomber attack claims the life of eight, several children injured

Nov 23, 2017, 09:35 pm IST

Girlfriend tests Boyfriends loyalty and what she finds out is shocking! See video

Jan 3, 2018, 02:36 pm IST
karti-chidambaram

BREAKING NEWS! SRIDEVI SEEN OFF WITH HONORS

Feb 28, 2018, 02:42 pm IST

This Famous Car Brand to stop Production in India

Feb 2, 2019, 11:26 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close