Financial fraud case against P.V.Anvar MLA: ADGP Crime-branch will monitor investigation

DGP Loknath Behera has ordered Crime Branch ADGP to investigate the financial fraud case against Nilambur MLA P.V.Anvar. The high court had ordered the crime branch to probe the case registered against him for allegedly cheating an NRI businessman of Rs 50 lakh by promising a share in the crusher business.

The investigation will be conducted by the Malappuram economic offences division Crime branch ADGP will monitor the probe. A report will be then submitted at the HC after the investigation.