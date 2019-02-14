First Semi High-Speed Train ‘Vande Bharat Express’ will be flagged off by Prime Minister tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s first semi high-speed train – Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi Railway station on Friday.

The train will run between New Delhi and Varanasi via Kanpur and Allahabad. It will cover the distance between New Delhi and Varanasi in eight hours and will run on all days except Mondays and Thursdays. It will run at a maximum speed of 160 kilometres per hour and will provide a totally new travel experience to passengers. Vande Bharat Express has 16 air-conditioned coaches of which two are executive class coaches.

The total seating capacity is one thousand and 128 passengers. All coaches are equipped with automatic doors, GPS based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes and comfortable seating. Every coach has a pantry with a facility to serve hot meals and cold beverages.