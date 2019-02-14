Forex: Indian rupee tumbles 36 paise to 71.16 per US dollar

The rupee weakened by 36 paise on Thursday to close at 71.16 per US dollar amid firming crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened lower at 70.90 and fell further to touch the day’s low of 71.18.

It finally ended at 71.16 per dollar, down by 36 paise against its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee had ended 10 paise lower at 70.80.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 70.9408 and for rupee/euro at 79.9966. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 91.2791 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.88.