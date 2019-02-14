Gold & Silver Rate: Price of both metals fell

Prices of both gold and silver showed downward trend today. Gold rates today slipped by ?50 to ?34,000 per 10 grams at the bullion market. the reason was slackened demand from local jewellers. In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities edged lower by ?50 each to ?34,000 and ?33,850 per 10 grams, respectively. Sovereign gold also weakened by ?100 to ?26,000 per piece of eight grams. The precious metal had lost ?230 in the previous three days.

Silver prices fell ?150 to ?40,650 per kg owing to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. While weekly-based delivery fell by ?134 to ?39,490 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins continued to be traded at ?80,000 for buying and ?81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.