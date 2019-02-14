HighCourt Committee Criticizes Police For Stopping Namajapa

Kochi: Highcourt’s Committe to Observe Sabarimala has made some strong criticism against police interferences at Sabarimala.

In the report submitted by the committee, it has been mentioned that the police had tried to stop the Nama Japa(chanting of Sarana mantras) by the group which came from Hyderabad.

The report says Devaswom Commissioner had given the permission to chant the mantras but this was cancelled by IG Balram Kumar Upadhyay.

Earlier, the committee had said that arranging special security for one or two individuals will jeopardise the security of other pilgrims. It also added that certain vested interests are constantly trying to criticise the committee.