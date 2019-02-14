KeralaLatest News

HighCourt Committee Criticizes Police For Stopping Namajapa

Feb 14, 2019, 07:27 am IST
Less than a minute

Kochi: Highcourt’s Committe to Observe Sabarimala has made some strong criticism against police interferences at Sabarimala.

In the report submitted by the committee, it has been mentioned that the police had tried to stop the Nama Japa(chanting of Sarana mantras) by the group which came from Hyderabad.

The report says Devaswom Commissioner had given the permission to chant the mantras but this was cancelled by IG Balram Kumar Upadhyay.

Earlier, the committee had said that arranging special security for one or two individuals will jeopardise the security of other pilgrims. It also added that certain vested interests are constantly trying to criticise the committee.

Tags

Related Articles

Criminals carrying out daring heists in India and Nepal, special task force arrested

Apr 24, 2018, 07:42 pm IST

NASA launches historic probe to ‘touch Sun’

Aug 12, 2018, 05:41 pm IST

RSS marches forward; will make significant changes

Jan 21, 2018, 08:37 am IST

Attack in Buckingham Palace, terror probe launched

Aug 27, 2017, 07:09 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close