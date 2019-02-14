IndiGo to curtail 30 daily flights

The country’s largest airline IndiGo announced curtailing around 30 flights daily for the rest of February as it looks to stabilize operations and adjust crew rosters. IndiGo, which has more than 41% of domestic market share, said the cancellations represent 2% of its flights and that operation would be normalized completely by March 31, 2019.

The budget carrier cancelled 49 flights yesterday and the same has been informed to aviation regulator DGCA. The airlines said in a statement that yesterday’s cancellations were caused by several factors like anticipated weather conditions today and NOTAMS at various airports.

This resulted in extended duty times which then made it necessary to re-roster the crew and optimize the operations. Therefore, it has decided to curtail its schedule for the remaining period of this month by “approximately 30 flights a day”.