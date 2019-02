In Indian Super League Football, FC Goa beat ATK. FC Goa defeated the Kolkata club by three goals. The ATK scored nil.

Jackichand Singh Goa in front in the first minute of the match. Ferran Corominas then doubled the lead in the 58th minute. A mistake from ATK defender further hurt their side as Coro went down inside the box and later converted the penalty to make a 3-0 lead.