Latest NewsIndia

J&K : 8 CRPF men killed, several injured in IED blast

Feb 14, 2019, 04:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

Eight CRPF personnel were killed and several others injured in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The security personnel lost their life after IED blast followed by gunshots in Goripora area of Awantipora.

According to reports, the bus was blown up by an improvised explosive device explosion on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora.

The blast targetted a CRPF bus that was part of a larger convoy. The blast was followed by gunshots by terrorists.

The attack happened in Goripora area of Awantipora in district Pulwama.

Terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack.

More details awaited.

Tags

Related Articles

Oxford researchers finds that “Junk news” are ruling US

Nov 6, 2018, 05:12 pm IST

Doctor killed himself for not to eat Non-veg food

Jan 12, 2018, 07:36 pm IST

Rafale Deal : Kejrival compares BJP and Congress regarding corruption and this is what he finds out

Sep 9, 2018, 06:45 am IST

‘It won’t be an easy fight for LDF & UDF ‘:

Jan 22, 2019, 04:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close