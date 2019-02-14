Kerala’s flood relief activities are ideal says kummanam Rajasekharan

In giving a shock to BJP, its former BJP state president and the present Governor of Mizoram has praised the CPM lead Kerala state government. Kummanam Rajasekharan has said that the flood relief activities done by the state government and district administrations were ideal. He said this while inaugurating the construction of houses for flood-hit people at Mananthavadi, Wayanad.

The flood relief activities carried out by the district administration and non-governmental organizations, and other organizations have no similarities. This is an ideal and a model Wayanad district needs special attention as it is an environmentally peculiar district. He also ensured that he will render all possible help to the development of Wayanad which is the only district included the state aspirational district scheme.

The BJP has named Kummanam in its primary list of candidates for the upcoming general election. The party hopes that if Kummanam contest in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency the party can win.