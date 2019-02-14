KeralaLatest News

Kerala’s flood relief activities are ideal says kummanam Rajasekharan

Feb 14, 2019, 03:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

In giving a shock to BJP, its former BJP state president and the present Governor of Mizoram has praised the CPM lead Kerala state government. Kummanam Rajasekharan has said that the flood relief activities done by the state government and district administrations were ideal. He said this while inaugurating the construction of houses for flood-hit people at Mananthavadi, Wayanad.

The flood relief activities carried out by the district administration and non-governmental organizations, and other organizations have no similarities. This is an ideal and a model Wayanad district needs special attention as it is an environmentally peculiar district. He also ensured that he will render all possible help to the development of Wayanad which is the only district included the state aspirational district scheme.

The BJP has named Kummanam in its primary list of candidates for the upcoming general election. The party hopes that if Kummanam contest in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency the party can win.

Tags

Related Articles

Ranveer Singh posted a heartfelt message on Padmaavat

Jan 25, 2018, 12:01 pm IST
J&K

No Operations In Jammu and Kashmir During Ramzan: Centre Tells Security Forces

May 16, 2018, 04:23 pm IST

Rajnath Singh releases the list of top 10 performing police stations across the country ; See the list

Dec 21, 2018, 06:45 pm IST

” The last man in the queue is my Government’s concern”, says PM; Modi dedicated Kollam bypass to the Nation

Jan 16, 2019, 09:21 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close