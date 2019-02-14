celebritiesEntertainment

Mira Rajput reacts after being trolled for colouring her baby’s hair

Feb 14, 2019, 06:46 am IST
After getting trolled for letting her daughter Misha colour her hair, actor Shahid Kapoor‘s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor says it doesn’t make sense to get serious about everything.

“It wasn’t a colour. It was a regular paint. She (Misha) just had nice time and I think it’s just about letting your children to be creative, letting them be free and letting them to have a good time. I think it doesn’t make sense to get serious about everything,” Mira told the media on Wednesday during the Helping Hand Exhibition cum Fundraiser event.

Last week, Mira shared a photograph in which her two-year-old daughter Misha was seen having red tresses.

“I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom,” she captioned the photograph. But the photograph didn’t go well with the netizens as they started criticising Mira. Following the backlash, she posted another photograph of Misha and wrote: “Relax guys it’s just temporary. Wait till I’m 5.”

