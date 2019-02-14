Mohanlal and Dulquer to clash at box office

The summer season of this year will witness one of the biggest box office clashes of Malayalam industry.

Mohanlal’s highly anticipated film ‘Lucifer’ is already scheduled for release on March 28. Recent reports suggest that Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha’ is also releasing on the same day. It is for the first time that the two actors are coming face to face. It will be interesting to see who among the two emerges as the winner.

‘Lucifer’ is a political thriller which marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. Mohanlal plays a grey-shaded politician’s role in the movie. The very fact that these two leading stars are coming together for the first time has skyrocketed the expectations. Besides that, the movie also boasts of a stellar star cast comprising of Indrajith Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier.

On the other hand, ‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha’ (OYP) is a kind of film that Dulquer has not done so far in his career. Directed by BC Noufal, the movie is touted to be a full-on commercial mass entertainer. The superhit writer duo of Bibin George and Vishnu Unnikrishnan have scripted the movie. The movie also marks Dulquer’s come back to his home turf after over a year, so expectations are high.