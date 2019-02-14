Mohanlal Demands a Compensation of Rs 50 Crores From Shobhana George

On August of 2018,Shobhana George had sent a legal notice to a leading dhoti manufacturing firm asking it to pull out an advertisement showing Mohanlal weaving in front of a ‘charkha’.

She said “there are posters all around showing the superstar seated before a charkha, these powerloom companies cannot use the charkha image. It is an exclusive symbol of Khadhi.”. Shobhana Geroge feels that the image of a highly loved star working on a charkha might give the public a wrong impression that powerloom products also are handmade like Khadi.

Now actor Mohanlal has sent a notice to Khadi board seeking a compensation of Rs 50 crores. He demands that Khadi board should either apologise openly or post an apology in leading newspapers or be ready to give Rs 50 Crores as compensation. The details were revealed by Shobhana George in a press meet.

Shobhana George said she will seek legal measures against the notice sent by Mohanlal. She said Mohanlal was sent a notice in the form of a request asking him to withdraw from the ad.