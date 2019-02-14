On Valentine’s Day, Google dedicates Doodle to ‘The Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood’, Madhubala

Valentine’s Day also marks the birth anniversary of legendary Indian actress Madhubala. On this occasion, Google extended her a tribute in the form of a Doodle. The doodle was designed by Bengaluru-based artist Muhammed Sajid.

Madhubala was not just a phenomenal actor but she was also known as ‘The Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood! . she was Popularly known as ‘The Venus of Indian Cinema’ and ‘The Beauty with Tragedy’. Widely known for her roles in classic films like Mughal-E-Azam, Neel Kamal, Mahal, Tarana, Howrah Bridge, and the list can go on, she is immensely popular till date.

Born as Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, Madhubala made her film debut in a minor role at the age of 9 with the 1942 film Basant, which became the highest-grossing Indian film of that year. However, her acting career actually began with the 1947 film Neel Kamal, which saw her opposite Raj Kapoor.

She also appeared on a commemorative postage stamp in India in 2008. As on International Women’s Day 2013, The New York Times published obituaries of 15 remarkable women and among the many late actresses, Madhubala also found a mention. The publication titled her as ‘A Bollywood legend whose tragic life mirrored Marilyn Monroe’s.’

She was said to be in a relationship with actor Dilip Kumar, however, she ended up marrying actor-singer, Kishore Kumar. Soon after the wedding, doctors announced that she had a hole in the heart and would live only for two years. She breathed her last at age of 36 in the year 1969. But she still lives among us as our heart still sings, ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.