Latest NewsIndia

Over 4,100 government employees were booked in corruption cases

Feb 14, 2019, 09:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Over 4,100 government employees were booked in corruption cases registered by the CBI in the last three years. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed that 1,767 corruption cases have been registered against 4,123 public servants during 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Of the 1,767 cases, charge sheets were filed in 900 cases, regular departmental action was recommended in 59 cases and 89 cases were closed or disposed of, the minister said.  Out of the 900 cases in which charge sheets were filed, 19 cases ended in conviction, nine in acquittal and four cases have been discharged or disposed of, Singh said in Lok Sabha.

Tags

Related Articles

Students of Top Colleges caught with Drugs

Dec 30, 2017, 05:23 pm IST

Some toss the butts and some kick it out

May 15, 2018, 05:42 pm IST
jawan misisng

J&K: Jawan goes missing: Could have joined militants

Jul 6, 2017, 01:44 pm IST

Now get your date of birth on vehicle number plate

Jun 17, 2017, 08:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close