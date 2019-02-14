Over 4,100 government employees were booked in corruption cases registered by the CBI in the last three years. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed that 1,767 corruption cases have been registered against 4,123 public servants during 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Of the 1,767 cases, charge sheets were filed in 900 cases, regular departmental action was recommended in 59 cases and 89 cases were closed or disposed of, the minister said. Out of the 900 cases in which charge sheets were filed, 19 cases ended in conviction, nine in acquittal and four cases have been discharged or disposed of, Singh said in Lok Sabha.