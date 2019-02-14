PM Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand Today to Address Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on Thursday, February 14 and address a public meeting at Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district besides launching several development projects there, state BJP president Ajay Bhatt said.

PM Modi will launch the State Integrated Cooperative Development Project and distribute loan cheques to select beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Farmers Welfare Scheme. The project aims to improve Uttarakhand’s rural economy by giving a boost to the co-operative, farm and allied sectors.

It will help in checking the forced migration from Uttarakhand by providing adequate support to those involved agricultural and allied activities.

PM Modi will also hand over the cheque of Rs 100 crore to Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, towards the first instalment of the fund under this project, transferred by National Cooperative Development Cooperation to the state government.