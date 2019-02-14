Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 1.50 crore houses built for poor, says Prime Minister

Prime Minister has said that the government is moving at a faster pace towards providing housing to all homeless people by 2022. Addressing the CREDAI YouthCon -19 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi this evening, Modi said, around one crore 50 lakh houses for poor people have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in rural and urban areas.

Modi said his government is committed to fulfilling the decades-long dream of the poor people. He said, the government is working for uplifting the amenities of urban poor and its policies are never intended for publicity.

Prime Minister said, the intention of the government is clear and moving towards building New India. He said the announcement made in the budget will boost the real estate sector.