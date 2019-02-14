Rap Singer Cardi B quits Instagram after winning Grammy 2019

International Rapper Cardi B, who has recently won a Grammy Award for her album ‘Invasion of Privacy’ was brutally slammed for receiving the award. Following the backlash, she has quit Instagram but just before deleting her account on the photo-sharing app, she posted a video where she hit back at the people who criticized her win.

As per variety.com, she said in the video, “It’s not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else, that’s not my style and that’s not what I’m with and I don’t support that. However, I have been taking a lot of s**t today, I’m seeing a lot of bull**** today and I saw a lot of s**t last night. And I’m sick of this. I worked hard for my ********* album.”

She also defended by saying that she recorded the album while she was pregnant. She said, “I remember last year when I didn’t win for ‘Bodak Yellow’, everybody was like, ‘Cardi got snubbed, Cardi got snubbed’. Now this year’s a f***ing problem? My album went two-time platinum. And every chart that there was, my album was always top 10. Number one album as well. I f***ing worked my a** off, locked myself in the studio for three months… then went to sleep in my own bed, sometimes for four days straight, pregnant. Some songs couldn’t even get on the f***ing album because my nose was so f***ing stuffy from my pregnancy.”