Sabarimala Issue : Yogi Adityanath calls for Ayodhya model stir at Sabarimala

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for an Ayodhya model agitation in Kerala over the Sabarimala women entry issue.

Alleging that the CPM-led Kerala government was trying to destroy the beliefs over Sabarimala, he said that only a BJP government can protect beliefs and faiths. The Supreme Court order on Sabarimala was against the Hindu beliefs, he said.

Yogi’s speech at a public function at Pathanamthitta district in Kerala on Thursday, where the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple is situated, has further emphasised BJP’s attempts to open account from Kerala to the Lok Sabha by cashing in on the Hindu polarisation over the Sabarimala issue. Pathanamthitta is even one constituency where the BJP is pinning high electoral hopes.

Yogi said that the Hindu community and its beliefs were being tarnished at both Ayodhya and Sabarimala. The Left government in Kerala is trying to destroy Hindu beliefs. Only the BJP can protect it. It was the BJP government that provided necessary facilities to the lakhs of pilgrims who come for the Kumbhmela. Similarly only the BJP can protect Sabarimala, he said.

Expressing confidence that BJP will have MPs from Kerala from the coming elections, Yogi urged that each BJP worker should ensure BJP’s victory in their respective constituency. It was essential for the Narendra Modi government to have continuation as those trying to oppose Modi were trying to create anarchy in the country, he said.