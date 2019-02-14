UAE launches new 24-hour passport renewal service

A new 24-hour passport office has been launched at Sharjah International Airport.The office allows UAE nationals to renew their expired passports within minutes.

Those who live near the airport can also avail of the services being offered round-the-clock.

It was launched under the patronage of Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and per the directives of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

Brigadier Arif Al Shamsi, executive director of the GDRFA, added that the office was launched to help facilitate travel procedures for citizens in the UAE.

Individuals can just submit a new passport photo and pay renewal fees then be on their way in minutes.

He called on the public to check their passport validity and ensure it has six months validity prior to travel.