Valentine’s Day Special : Bajrang Dal marries off couple on Valentine’s day ; Watch Video

Feb 14, 2019, 05:20 pm IST
Activists of Bajrang Dal caught a couple in a park and forced them to get married. The incident took place at Kanlakoya Oxygen Park in Hyderabad.

Bajrang Dal activists also shot the video of the incident and shared it on social media, apparently to threaten other couples who celebrate Valentine’s Day.

In the video, which has gone viral, Bajrang Dal activists are seen forcing a youth to tie the mangalsutra around the woman’s neck. “We are going against the pub culture and Valentine’s day which are not a part of our Hindu culture and traditions,” said the Bajrang Dal men after performing the ‘marriage’. Following the incident, a case has been registered against Bajrang Dal activists.

