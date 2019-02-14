“WCC is like a movement without sense’, says actress Lekshmi Menon

Actress Lekshmi Menon has come forward criticising Women in Cinema Collective, women’s collective She has said WCC is a movement which has no sense. The actress made this controversial remark in an interview given to a magazine.

Lekshmi Menon’s statement:

“I’m not much interested in WCC. Many are talking about women’s freedom, gender equality etc…but I don’t think so. It seems to me like a movement without sense. If anyone asks me what the reason for my opinion is, I would say I just feel like that. This is my personal opinion.

If I want, I can duck the question or beat about the bush but that will be kind of cheating myself…that is why I openly state my opinion. I won’t care if anyone opposes me or comment against me for this opinion. To make my opinion public is my freedom. I will speak out my opinion without fear for anyone, let it be on any issue,” she said.