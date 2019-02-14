“Young Women Restriction at Sabarimala is not an Indispensable Part of Customs” Kerala Govt to HighCourt on Sabarimala Issue

Kerala Govt, in the arguments submitted to Supreme Court in written form on the issue of Sabarimala Young Women Entry review petition, has said that Young Women Restriction at Sabarimala is not an Indispensable Part of Customs.

The government said that the idea that women’s presence will affect the celibacy of Lord Ayyappa is demeaning to the women. The arguments affirmed that the presence of young women will not affect the celibacy of Lord Ayyappa in any way.

“If a woman of 35 years old can be a member of Travancore Devaswom Board, they can enter temple too,” says the explanation submitted to the court.