13 Persons killed in rain-related incidents and lightning

In Uttar Pradesh, 13 persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents and lightning.

Light to moderate rains with thunderstorm and hailstone during the last twenty- four hours has pushed down temperature several notches below the normal and disrupted normal.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to distribute financial assistance to the bereaved families within 24 hours. MeT Department has warned of thunderstorms accompanied with hail very likely at isolated places over the state today.