At least 23 illegal gold miners feared dead

At least 23 illegal gold miners were feared dead in Zimbabwe on Thursday after water flooded two disused shafts in a mining town Kadoma, 145 kilometres south-west of the capital Harare.

The southern African nation has been working to regulate thousands of people who illegally dig for gold everywhere, including on farms and abandoned mines, mostly under the cover of darkness.

Small-scale gold producers, including illegal miners, accounted for nearly 60% of the record 33 tonnes of gold produced in Zimbabwe last year.