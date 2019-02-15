Latest NewsInternational

At least 23 illegal gold miners feared dead

Feb 15, 2019, 06:58 pm IST
Less than a minute
FILE PHOTO: Illegal artisanal gold miners work at an open mine after occupying parts of Smithfield farm, owned by the former President Robert Mugabe's wife Grace Mugabe, in Mazowe, Zimbabwe, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

At least 23 illegal gold miners were feared dead in Zimbabwe on Thursday after water flooded two disused shafts in a mining town Kadoma, 145 kilometres south-west of the capital Harare.

The southern African nation has been working to regulate thousands of people who illegally dig for gold everywhere, including on farms and abandoned mines, mostly under the cover of darkness.

Small-scale gold producers, including illegal miners, accounted for nearly 60% of the record 33 tonnes of gold produced in Zimbabwe last year.

