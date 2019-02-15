Latest NewsInternational

Brexit: British Prime Minister Theresa May suffers fresh defeat

Feb 15, 2019, 10:35 pm IST
British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered a fresh defeat in a Commons vote on her Brexit strategy.S he lost the indicative motion in the House of Commons, with 303 MPs voting against it and 258 for it.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on May, who was not in the Commons chamber for the vote, to admit that her Brexit strategy has failed.

This is Theresa May’s tenth defeat in a House of Commons vote since becoming Prime Minister in the wake of the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

A Labour amendment calling for the final vote to be held before 27th of this month was earlier defeated by 16 votes. An SNP amendment, which was also backed by the Liberal Democrats, calling for Britain’s departure from the EU on 29th March to be delayed by three months, was defeated by 93 votes to 315 after most Labour MPs abstained.

