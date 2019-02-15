Latest NewsIndia

“Don’t Blame Us Without Investigation”: Pakistan on Pulwama Attack

Feb 15, 2019, 07:49 am IST
About 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others injured when terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, in what is the worst attack ever on security personnel in the state. Now Pakistan has responded to the terror attack as they said that they should not be blamed without a probe.

“We strongly reject any insinuation by Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations, It is a matter of grave concern” Pakistan government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Pakistan has been providing all support to terrorist Masood Azhar-led organisation to carry out and expand its operations in Pakistan and target India with full impunity.

