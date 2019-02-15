Latest NewsIndia

Former BJP leader Kirti Azad to join Congress

Feb 15, 2019, 05:24 pm IST
Former BJP leader Kirti Azad will join the Congress in New Delhi on Satur Day.

Azad was suspended from the BJP in 2015 for anti-party activities. He had voiced his difference with Union minister Arun Jaitley over issues in the DDCA. Azad is a three-term MP from Bihar’s Darbhanga.

Earlier, he had claimed that the BJP had suspended him from the party for no fault of his. “I had not indulged in any anti-party activity, my fight was against a private institution (the Delhi and District Cricket Association) and had nothing to do with the party. Amit Shah stabbed me in the back,” he had said.

