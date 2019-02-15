Former BJP leader Kirti Azad to join Congress

Former BJP leader Kirti Azad will join the Congress in New Delhi on Satur Day.

Azad was suspended from the BJP in 2015 for anti-party activities. He had voiced his difference with Union minister Arun Jaitley over issues in the DDCA. Azad is a three-term MP from Bihar’s Darbhanga.

Earlier, he had claimed that the BJP had suspended him from the party for no fault of his. “I had not indulged in any anti-party activity, my fight was against a private institution (the Delhi and District Cricket Association) and had nothing to do with the party. Amit Shah stabbed me in the back,” he had said.