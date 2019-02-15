Latest NewsIndia

Government increase MSP of sugar

Feb 15, 2019, 09:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Centre has increased the minimum selling price of sugar by two rupees per kilogram to 31 rupees a kilogram.

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said, considering the rising arrears of sugarcane growers, the food department has increased the Minimum Support Price of sugar from 29 rupees to 31 rupees per kilogram for the year 2018-19.

He said, with this step the appropriate amount will be available to sugar mills, which will enable them to pay the sugarcane farmers on time.

