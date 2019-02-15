Latest NewsIndia

Here is What Akshay Kumar Said About Pulwama Attack

Feb 15, 2019, 11:00 am IST
About 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others injured when terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, in what is the worst attack ever on security personnel in the state.

“Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten” Tweeted Akshay condemning the attack.

