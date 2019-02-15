Here is What Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag Said About Pulwama Terror Attack

About 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others injured when terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, in what is the worst attack ever on security personnel in the state. As per the reports, It was a suicide attack, where terrorists, travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio with explosives, crashed into the bus of CRPF and caused a huge explosion.

Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack while identifying the bomber as a local militant. Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir condoled the death of CRPF personnel and said that its time to be in battleground.

“Yes, let’s talk with the separatists. Yes, let’s talk with Pakistan. But this time conversation can’t be on the table, it has to be in a battle ground. Enough is enough. 18 CRPF personnel killed in IED blast on Srinagar-Jammu highway” said Gambhir omn Twitter.

Gambhir’s opening partner, Sehwag weighed in on the issue.