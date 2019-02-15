Latest NewsIndiaSports

India Vs Australia : Rishabh Pant will continue; Dinesh Karthik dropped

Feb 15, 2019, 11:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

Rishabh Pant will continue in the 15-member ODI squad for the Australia series but veteran Dinesh Karthik has been dropped. The selectors announced two different teams for the first two and last three ODIs with Australia.

The engagement with Australia starts on February 24 with the first T20
International in Visakhapatnam. Rahul returned to the side after he was called back midway through the tour of Australia following his and Hardik Pandya’s controversial talk in a TV show.

India’s squad for 1st two ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul.

India’s squad for remaining three ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant.

India’s squad for T20I series: Virat (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.

