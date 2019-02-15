Latest NewsGulf

Man sexually harasses 15-year-old girl at mall

Feb 15, 2019, 10:46 pm IST
A man has been accused of sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl at a mall in Dubai.The incident took place on November 13, 2018.

The 31-year-old Indian spotted the girl while her mother was busy talking to another employee.

She said the accused grabbed a dress and pulled her to a corner in the shop and rushed to help her button it. He then groped and touched her body inappropriately in the process.

She stepped back in shock and informed her mother when they left the shop.

The incident was captured on a surveillance camera. Footage showed the salesman had also touched himself inappropriately.

