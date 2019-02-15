“My dear friend, we stand with you”: Israeli Prime Minister to Narendra Modi

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said he will stand by the people of India, security forces and his ‘dear friend’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the time when the country was left shocked over the death of 40 jawans in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

“To my dear friend, Prime Minister of India @narendramodi, we stand with you, the security forces and the people of India following this heinous terrorist attack. We send our condolences to the families of the victims,” Netanyahu tweeted.