“My heart skips a beat with sorrow When I think About Martyred Soldiers”: Mohanlal

In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 42 troopers and leaving the security established stunned. Condemning the attack, Actor Mohanlal exhorted to pray for the emotional resilience of the families of the martyred soldiers.

“My heart skips a beat with sorrow, every time I think of the martyred Jawans’ families. Let’s pray for their emotional resilience and stay united with them during this moment of grief”. said Mohanlal.

Actor Nivin Pauly, with whom Mohanlal teamed up for recent hit Kayamkulam Kochunni also said he is saddened by the cowardly attack on our jawans.