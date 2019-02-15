KeralaLatest News

"My heart skips a beat with sorrow When I think About Martyred Soldiers": Mohanlal

Feb 15, 2019
In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 42 troopers and leaving the security established stunned. Condemning the attack, Actor Mohanlal exhorted to pray for the emotional resilience of the families of the martyred soldiers.

“My heart skips a beat with sorrow, every time I think of the martyred Jawans’ families. Let’s pray for their emotional resilience and stay united with them during this moment of grief”. said Mohanlal.

Actor Nivin Pauly, with whom Mohanlal teamed up for recent hit Kayamkulam Kochunni also said he is saddened by the cowardly attack on our jawans.

“Shocked & saddened by the cowardly attack on our jawans. Such disgraceful acts can never be accepted. Our prayers are with the families of the bereaved and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured” he said.

