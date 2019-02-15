National Badminton Championship: P.V.Sindhu,Saina, Kashyap, Sourabh enter semifinals

In 83rd Yonex-Sunrise Senior Badminton Nationals at Guwahati Olympic silver medallist P.V.Sindhu, Former champions Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma advanced to the semifinals. While Nagpur’s Vaishnavi Bhale and Ashmita Chaliha of Assam booked them

maiden last-4 spots.

Sindhu had an easy outing as she defeated Riya Mookerjee 21-16, 21-7 to progress to the semis on Thursday. Vaishnavi dug deep to eke out a hard-fought 19-21, 22-20, 21-11 win over third seed Shriyanshi Pardeshi. Local sensation Ashmita showed great resilience to secure a 16-21, 21-17, 21

-19 win over Aakarshi Kashyap. Ashmita has now set up a semifinal clash against Sindhu.

Defending champion Saina hardly broke a sweat to get the better of former India number one Neha Pandit of Mumbai 21-10 21-10 in a lop-sided quarterfinal contest. Kashyap, a 2012 winner, prevailed 21-18 21-16 over Bodhit Joshi, who had reached the finals of Iceland International last year. Former World No 30 Sourabh, who had clinched Super 100 titles at Russia Open and Dutch Open last year, eked out a hard-fought 21-11 21-23 21-18 triumph over B. Sai Praneeth.