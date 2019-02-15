PM Modi Flags off Vande Bharat Express, India’s Fastest Train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today launched India’s fastest Train 18, named as Vande Bharat Express at New Delhi Railway Station. The train will run between Delhi-Varanasi on five days a week, except on Monday and Thursday.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said that the indigenously built train would complete the distance of 795 km in eight hours, 35 percent faster than other fastest trains on route. Train 18 recently became India’s fastest train by hitting a speed of over 180 kmph during a trial run.

The commercial run of Train 18, the bookings for which have already begun, will start from February 17. Also known as Vande Bharat Express, Train 18 will run between Delhi and Varanasi five days a week. The travel duration will be nine hours and forty-five minutes which includes stoppage time of 40 minutes each at Kanpur and Allahabad.

The complete booking of the Vande Bharat Express for its first commercial journey on Feb 17 will act as a booster for Indian Railways. The passengers travelling from New Delhi to Varanasi in the executive class will be charged Rs 399 for morning tea, breakfast and lunch, while travellers in the chair car will need to pay Rs 344 for the same.