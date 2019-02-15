CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Priya Bhavani Shankar to team up with Dulquer Salman

Feb 15, 2019, 12:00 am IST
Dulquer Salmaan’s new Tamil film ‘Vaan’ is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors soon. Debutant Ra Karthik is directing the movie, which is touted to be a romantic travelogue. Selva Kumar J is producing the movie under the banner of Kenanya Films.

‘Vaan’ has three female leads and the makers had already signed Kalyani Priyadarshan and Kriti Kharbanda. The latest addition to the cast is Priya Bhavani Shankar, noted for her performance in movies like ‘Meyaadha Maan’ and ‘Kadaikutty Singam’. ‘ The movie has different segments and Dulquer is reportedly playing multiple characters in it.

Cinematographer George C Williams, multiple national award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad and debutant composer Dheena Dhayalan form the movie’s core technical crew.

