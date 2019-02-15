Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama terror attack: Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar cancel Karachi Arts Council event

Feb 15, 2019, 07:53 pm IST
Bollywood actress and social activist Shabana Azmi and her husband lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar have turned down the invitation to appear for a programme on poet Kaifi Azmi in Karachi, Pakistan, in the wake of Pulwama terror attack. The invitation was extended by Karachi Art Council. The couple was invited to Pakistan by the Karachi Arts Council for a two-day event.

Both Shabhana and Akthar condemned the attack. Akhtar, who had penned the CRPF anthem which was launched in 2014, took to Twitter to pay his condolences. Azmi condemned the attacks and said she stands united with the grieving families.

 

