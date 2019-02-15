Pulwama terror attack: Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar cancel Karachi Arts Council event

Bollywood actress and social activist Shabana Azmi and her husband lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar have turned down the invitation to appear for a programme on poet Kaifi Azmi in Karachi, Pakistan, in the wake of Pulwama terror attack. The invitation was extended by Karachi Art Council. The couple was invited to Pakistan by the Karachi Arts Council for a two-day event.

In the wake of the recent attack, celebrity couple @AzmiShabana and @Javedakhtarjadu have decided to cancel an event that they were scheduled to attend in #Karachi in the coming few days. #PulwamaTerrorAttack https://t.co/XWSuJ75Lxz — WION (@WIONews) February 15, 2019

Both Shabhana and Akthar condemned the attack. Akhtar, who had penned the CRPF anthem which was launched in 2014, took to Twitter to pay his condolences. Azmi condemned the attacks and said she stands united with the grieving families.

I am filled with pain and grief and all else ..by the dastardly #Pulwama attack . For the 1st time in all these years I feel weakened in my belief that people to people contact can force the Establishment to do the right thing.We will need to call halt to cultural exchange — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 15, 2019

#Pulwama attack There is no way we can carry on with cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan even as our martyrs are laying down their lives for us. I stand in solidarity with the grieving families. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 15, 2019

Kranchi art council had invited. Shabana and me for a two day lit conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry . We have cancelled that . In 1965 during the indo Pak war Kaifi saheb had written a poem . “ AUR PHIR KRISHAN NE ARJUN SE KAHA “ — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 15, 2019