Pulwama Terror Attack: US asks Pakistan to end support to all terror groups

In a stern message to Pakistan, the White House has asked Islamabad to immediately end its support to all terror groups and not to provide safe haven to them.

In a strongly-worded statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said this Pulwama terror attack only strengthens our resolve to bolster counterterrorism cooperation and coordination between the United States and India.

Earlier, the US State Department said in a statement that it is resolutely committed to working with the Indian government to combat terrorism in all its forms.