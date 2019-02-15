Latest NewsEntertainment

Sapna Choudhary’s latest Instagram video goes viral : Watch Here

Feb 15, 2019, 11:16 pm IST
Sapna Choudhary has shared a video where she is lisping on the song Pyar Aaya Pyar Aaya. The actress has always mesmerised her fanbase with her performances onstage and also through her YouTube video songs, which has crossed millions of views.

Sapna Choudhary, who has earned fame after her stint in the Salman Khan show Bigg Boss has featured in several regional video songs including Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi. The star is known to have performed with several other renowned stars onstage and was also seen doing ramp walk for some designers. Her songs like Teri Aakhyta Ka Yo Kajal, Bandook Chalegi and Laad Piya Ke is among some of the most liked songs on the video sharing platform YouTube.

