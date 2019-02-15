Shane Warne Speaks about How Kohli Would Have Played Against him

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world currently and he has been smashing records and winning hearts all the time. Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne is a huge Virat Kohli fan and once again he has showered the batsmen with praises.

Warne thinks that even in his prime days, it would have been difficult to get Virat Kohli out and he would have smashed him out of the park without dropping much sweat.

“Well I bowled to Virat a few times and I did get him out. But he must have been only 15 or something when he started. Every time you bowl to the best you want to test yourself against the best. I am sure Virat would have smashed me around the park, just about every time I played but maybe, I would have got him out once or twice.” said the former Australian leg-spinner, Shane Warne in an interview given to India Today.