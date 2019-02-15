Spy agency claims to arrest 2 IS terrorist

In Afghanistan, the spy agency has claimed to arrest two terrorists of Islamic State group suspected to be behind a twin bombing at a sports club in Kabul in 2018 that killed at least 26 people, including two journalists.

The arrests come days after the Afghan spy agency said it had detained three suspected of being behind a truck bombing that killed 150 people in Kabul’s diplomatic area in May 2017.

The Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) informed that the two men who had planned and facilitated the deadly attack had been detained in Kabul, though it did not mention the date and time of their arrest.