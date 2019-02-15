State Govt Files Criminal Case Against Director Priyanandan

Weeks ago, Director had written a post on the Sabarimala deity Ayyappa on his Facebook page. The poem that used abusive words and references drew a lot of flak from several quarters and he pulled it down on the same day.

Now, the state government has taken a case against director Priyanandan for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of worshippers and creating religious disharmony. The government said that the case is filed at Cherpp Police station, Thrissur. The government was giving an explanation in a petition filed by an Alappuzha resident K A Abhijith. The petition also requests to have a special team for the investigation.

Earlier the attackers poured water mixed with cow dung on the director, near his house in Vallachira.