Latest NewsInternational

William Barr sworn in as US Attorney General

Feb 15, 2019, 06:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the United States, William Barr was sworn for the second time as the nation’s Attorney General, taking the helm of the Justice Department as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Earlier, the Senate voted 54-45 to confirm his appointment. Barr, who also served as the Attorney General from 1991 to 1993 during President George H.W. Bush’s administration, succeeds Jeff Sessions.

As the country’s chief law enforcement officer, Barr will oversee the remaining work in Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign and decide how much Congress and the public know about its conclusion.

Tags

Related Articles

fast-breaking-ramadan

Goalkeeper Faked ‘Injury’ On Ground To Help Co-Players Break Ramadan Fasting: Video

Jun 8, 2018, 09:57 am IST

Burglars steal over Rs 1 crore cash from SBI branch

Sep 5, 2018, 11:08 am IST

Dulquer Salmaan writes a touching note on the anniversary of his debut film

Feb 3, 2019, 07:20 pm IST

Petition in HighCourt to Stop Disciplinary Action Against Chaithra

Feb 1, 2019, 09:20 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close