Asif Ali to reunite with ‘Ordinary’ director Sugeeth

Feb 16, 2019, 09:19 pm IST
Asif Ali has signed for a new film with director Sugeeth, with whom he has previously worked in ‘Ordinary’. Dream Productions is producing the movie.

Besides this Sugeeth project, Asif Ali has six other films coming up. His next release will be ‘OP 160/18 Kakshi: Amminippilla’, in which he plays the role of an advocate for the first time in his career. The movie directed by debutant Dinjith Ayyathan is scheduled for release in April. Asif is also part of a few multi-starrers like ‘Uyare’, ‘Mera Naam Shaji’ and Aashiq Abu’s ‘Virus’.

