Assembly passed bill to make Sanskrit second official language

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a Bill to make Sanskrit the second official language of the state. The Himachal Pradesh Official Language Bill, 2019 (Amendment) was introduced by Irrigation and Public Health Minister Mahender Singh Thakur in the ongoing budget session. The bill was passed without any discussion.
